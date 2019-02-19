Woman gets 15 yrs in jail for possessing drugs

A special court in district on Mizoram- border sentenced a 40-year-old woman to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin, officials said Tuesday.

was convicted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for carrying 555 grams of on February 9, 2017, they said.

The judge, R Vanlalena, also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on the accused.

The woman, who hails from Zokhawthar village of along Indo- border, had packed the contraband in 42 soap cases and concealed them in a motorcycle which was used for trafficking, officials said.

Her nephew, who was driving the bike, was also arrested near Melbuk village in district, they said.

He was released from jail after about two years due to lack of evidence, the officials said.

