'Shun suspicion on Indian innovators realising Make In India'

Sitharaman Tuesday urged people to shun suspicion on innovators realising the Make In dream and asked the media to cover such achievements "with gusto and "



She was speaking at the launch of the '3DR Steriotactic System' indigenously developed software developed by Brains Neuro Spine Centre, and Triocula Technologies to perform stereo-tactic and functional at a function here.

The stereo-tactic and functional is one of the fast advancing sub-specialities in neurosciences.

It is a type of minimally invasive performed with the assistance of a specially designed frame, fixed to the head that guides the to reach different, select and specific targets in the brain with precision.

"Even if I sound a bit political, for all those who suspect our national dream of Make in is not making much of a progress, look at this. It is possible for all of us," she said.

Sitharaman said the device was a classic combination of medical science, and

She lauded Bengaluru, saying that the city was blessed because it has a beautiful combination of all the three required to design the device medical experts, software developers and the equipment manufacturers.

The asked the media to cover these achievements "with gusto and energy" as these products make lives better and also underlines the Indian participation in making a good product.

"The story of we need to talk about with gusto and and with commitment because this is what is making our lives better, purely and purely with Indians participating in it.

We are not depending on somebody else. So thats the story of India, which the media should do," she said.

Later Dr N K Venkataramana, founder chairman and chief neurosurgeon of Brains Hospital, told that the equipment is used for brain biopsy of a

"It can do functional for conditions like Parkinson's disease, pain, epilepsy, movement disorders, conditions like cysts, or can be treated in a minimally invasion method," he said.

Venkatarama said the 3D is an indigenous frame, costing about Rs 25 lakh, whereas imported ones cost about Rs 1.5 crore. It took about three years to develop it, he added.

