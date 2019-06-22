Woman jumps before train with daughter, both dead

-
ALSO READ
Cong fields candidates for 25 LS seats in Rajasthan
In Barmer's last border village, farmers mortgage jewellery, work under MGNRERA to feed their cattle
Heat wave conditions prevail in Rajasthan, Barmer hottest at 42.8 deg C
3 govt officials on election duty die in accident in Rajasthan's Barmer
Boy, his sister drown in water tank in Rajasthan's Barmer
-
A woman allegedly committed suicide over a domestic issue by jumping before a moving train along with her four-year-old daughter in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Saturday, police said.
Mohni Devi (25) jumped before the train along with her daughter Hina near Jasdesar Dham temple here, they said.
The woman also left a suicide note in which she alleged that she was being exploited by her husband and in-laws.
Police said no FIR has been lodged so far in connection with the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU