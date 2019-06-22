Woman jumps before train with daughter, both dead

A woman allegedly committed suicide over a domestic issue by jumping before a moving train along with her four-year-old daughter in Rajasthan's district on Saturday, police said.

Mohni Devi (25) jumped before the train along with her daughter near here, they said.

The woman also left a suicide note in which she alleged that she was being exploited by her husband and in-laws.

Police said no FIR has been lodged so far in connection with the incident.

