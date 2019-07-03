Lawyers to boycott Odisha HC CJ's court till July 12

Orissa High Court lawyers Wednesday said they will continue to boycott the chief justice's court till July 12.

The lawyers are protesting for over a month now against the decision of the collegium for recommending the names of outside law practitioners to be elevated as judges.

They are boycotting the court of Chief Justice K S Jhaveri and those of collegium members Justice Kumari Sanju Panda and Justice S K Mishra, since the high court reopened after the summer vacation on June 17.

The decision to continue with the agitation was taken unanimously by members of the general body of the High Court Bar Association.

"The general body will decide on the further course of action after a meeting on July 12," the association's secretary Sanjay Das said.

The lawyers, however, are attending the courts of other judges, he said.

The functioning of the Orissa High Court has been hampered by the protest.

Judicial activities have been paralysed in some parts of the state as lawyers in several areas have also been boycotting courts, demanding permanent benches of the high court, in their respective areas.

