Mayawati 'murdered' woman's dignity by allying with SP: BJP MLA

A day after his controversial remarks against and his sister Priyanka Gandhi, BJP MLA has accused of "murdering" a woman's dignity by joining hands with one-time arch rival SP.

"For power, has done what no person who values his or her dignity would do... she has embraced those who had attacked her and by doing so she has murdered a woman's dignity," Singh told newspersons at his residence on Wednesday night.

He was referring to the infamous 1995 state guest house incident in in which was attacked by workers.

One may or may not achieve success, but by allying with those who had trampled upon her prestige, Mayawati has proved that she has no self-respect, said Singh, who represents the Bairia assembly constituency of

He claimed that only position and self-interest mattered to Mayawati and not if the other person had used foul language against her or harmed her dignity.

The BJP MLA had on Tuesday compared and to Ravana and Surpanakha respectively -- the villains in Ramayana.

Singh's remarks invited angry reactions from the local workers and swift disapproval from on Wednesday.

Earlier, he had backed his party colleague and MLA after she called Mayawati "worse than a transgender".

"There is nothing wrong in what said... any person who has zero self-respect is called a transgender," he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)