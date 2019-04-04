Chhattisgarh: 4 BSF soldiers dead in Naxal attack in Kanker

-
Four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were dead while two injured in an encounter with Naxals in Kanker district here on Thursday.
The incident occurred after the domination patrol of 114 Battalion of BSF deployed in Pakhanjur, Kanker, was targeted by the Naxal with IEDs and fire, the BSF said in a statement.
"Four jawans of the 114 Battalion of BSF died while 2 others sustained injuries in an encounter that broke out between the security forces and Naxals," DIGP Anti Naxal Operation P Sundarraj told ANI.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel paid tributes to the deceased soldiers and affirmed faith in security forces to deal with Maoists.
"I bow down to the martyrdom of our soldiers who died in the Naxalite attack in Pakhanjur. I pray for the quick recovery of the injured jawans. No violence in Chhattisgarh will be tolerated. Our jawans are capable of dealing with the Maoists and they will take appropriate action," tweeted Baghel.
BSF has also affirmed that Maoists have also suffered casualties and area is cordoned off.Further details in the matter are underway.
