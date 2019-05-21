Woman rag-picker dies of burn injuries

-
ALSO READ
Footpath woman ties toddler's leg with rope to enjoy siesta
Police Sub-Inspector fires from service weapon, three injured
Bulandshahr violence: 5 held for killing UP police inspector
Sub inspector abducted, assaulted by hawkers in Mumbai's Parel
Police inspector suspended in Bihar over booze video
-
An unidentified woman rag- picker died after suffering burn injuries in Gotri area of the city Tuesday morning, police said.
The 35-year-old woman was sleeping next to a bundle of rags under the Harinagar fly-over when the rags caught fire, said inspector D K Rao.
She woke up screaming when the flames engulfed her, and some people who were nearby doused the fire by throwing water on her, Rao said.
The woman was taken to the government hospital where she succumbed to injuries, he said.
It was yet to be ascertained how the fire started, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU