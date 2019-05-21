Woman rag-picker dies of burn injuries

An unidentified woman rag- picker died after suffering burn injuries in area of the city Tuesday morning, police said.

The 35-year-old woman was sleeping next to a bundle of rags under the Harinagar fly-over when the rags caught fire, said D K Rao.

She woke up screaming when the flames engulfed her, and some people who were nearby doused the fire by throwing water on her, Rao said.

The woman was taken to the government hospital where she succumbed to injuries, he said.

It was yet to be ascertained how the fire started, he added.

