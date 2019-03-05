JUST IN
Business Standard

Woman raped by six in UP; FIR registered

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar (UP) 

A 23-year-old woman was reportedly abducted and raped by six persons at Dudhli village here, police said Tuesday.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's family, the woman had gone to a wedding function on Sunday when the six men came in motorbikes and took her away. They later gang raped her.

The victim was also threatened not to reveal about the incident to anyone, police said.

An FIR has been registered in the case, they said.

First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 09:50 IST

