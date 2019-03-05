Notorious California serial killer Juan Corona dead at 85

Juan Corona, who gained the nickname "The Murderer" for hacking to death dozens of migrant farm labourers in in the early 1970s, has died. He was 85.

died Monday at an undisclosed hospital, of the state reported. He had been serving a life sentence in state prison.

A who hired thousands of fruit and vegetable workers for farmers, killed 25 of them, according to authorities who arrested him in 1971.

The bodies were buried in shallow graves on farms and orchards along the north of Most had been brutally hacked to death and dismembered, possibly with a or meat cleaver.

One was shot in the head.

"It was a gruesome manner of killing. He hacked these people to death," Sutter County District told after attending the last of Corona's eight unsuccessful parole hearings in 2016.

He was arrested after a who had contracted with him for hired pickers became suspicious upon finding a hole that had been freshly dug, then filled in.

Authorities found the body of a man whose head had been cleaved open and his torso riddled with stab wounds.

Nine more bodies were recovered in another orchard five days later, along with receipts made out to Corona, who was immediately arrested.

When authorities searched his truck and house they found a machete, axe, meat cleaver and post-hole digger among other items.

They also recovered a ledger containing the names of dozens of labourers had found jobs for, including eight of the victims.

He was convicted of 25 counts of murder in 1973, the most until of was convicted of 33 in 1980.

An appeals court overturned Corona's conviction in 1978, ruling he had received incompetent representation from his who called no rebuttal witnesses to the state's 119 prosecution witnesses.

He remained incarcerated while he went on trial again, this time with a new who argued it was actually Corona's late brother who, driven by rage, committed the murders.

Corona was again convicted on all 25 counts.

The evidence presented at his trials was circumstantial and why Corona committed the killings has remained largely a mystery.

He testified at his second trial, denying he killed anyone, but prosecutors said he admitted the crimes at a 2011 parole hearing, adding that they were justified because the victims were "winos" who had trespassed.

At his final parole hearing in 2016 Corona said he couldn't recall killing anyone.

was born in the Mexican state of on February 7, 1934, and followed his older brothers to the in 1950 to pick crops in

According to an academic study by Virginia's that was titled "The Murderer," Corona originally crossed the border illegally, but after returning to some years later he came back in 1956 with a green card and remained as a legal resident.

members and others said he was traumatised by a deadly flood that struck in the mid-1950s.

Soon after he reported seeing the ghosts of those killed.

He was committed to an Auburn, California, mental hospital where he would undergo numerous shock treatments.

By the mid-1960s he had become a successful labour contractor, but complained to friends and acquaintances that he often still felt unwell.

Corona was divorced while in prison and information on survivors was not immediately available.

