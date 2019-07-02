Woman who looted Shirdi devotees with spurious eatables held

A woman was arrested for allegedly looting devotees of the famous Sai Baba temple at Shirdi after giving them eatables that would knock them unconscious, police said.

A 70-year-old victim, Chhabubai Charad, had complained on June 19 and police, after scouring CCTV footage of the temple premises and adjoining areas, zeroed in accused Pinky Parihar (35), a resident of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, Inspector Anil Katake said Tuesday.

"The accused looted a 3.5-gram necklace worth Rs 10,000 from Charad. The accused, after this incident, had gone to Surat and returned to Shirdi reecently," Katake said.

Knock-out drugs are used to facilitate the commission of a crime, mostly robbery.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)