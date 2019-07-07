JUST IN
Women harassed by youths in UP village

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

Four women were allegedly harassed by two youths when they were bathing in a canal here, police said Sunday.

The incident took place at Jolky village on Saturday.

The youths have been arrested, they said, adding it has been alleged that they had passed lewd comments on the women.

Tension prevailed in the village following the incident and security has been tightened, they said.

