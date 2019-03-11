Won't allow Bangladeshi soil to be used by any terror outfit: Hasina assures Modi

on Monday assured her Indian counterpart that her would never allow the country's soil to be used by any terrorist organisation under its "zero tolerance policy".

was firmly committed to stamp out terrorism from the South Asian region through bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation, she said after jointly inaugurating four projects in with Modi through video-conferencing.

Terming the spread of radicalism as a "grave threat" not only to the two countries but to the entire region, and last year resolved to step up anti-terror cooperation.

"We remain steadfast in our resolve to root out the scourge of terrorism from our region and beyond through bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation," said.

The Bangladesh said her would never allow Bangladesh soil to be used by any terrorist organisation under its "zero tolerance policy" against terrorism "in all its forms and manifestations".

also expressed her "utmost sympathy" for the family members of the Indian paramilitary police personnel who were killed in last month's terror attack in in

"We reiterate our strong condemnation of this dastardly act," she said.

A suicide bomber of Pakistan-based killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's district on February 14, the incident led to flaring up of tensions between and

Hasina said that the relations between and is now a "role model" of good neighbours for the rest of the world as a result of multi-faceted and multi-dimensional cooperation.

"I strongly believe this momentum will continue," she said.

The Bangladesh said over the last decade, two countries have witnessed remarkable progress on cooperation in different conventional and unconventional areas like security, power, trade and commerce, energy, connectivity, infrastructure development, environment, renewable energy, education, culture, people-to-people contact and health.

She said at the same time, the two countries have expanded cooperation in new areas like blue economy and maritime cooperation, peaceful uses of the nuclear energy, cooperation in outer space, internet bandwidth sharing, cyber security etc.

The two prime ministers joined the video-conferencing from their offices in and and jointly inaugurated the four projects by unveiling the

The four projects launched on Monday include, supply of Double Decker and Single Decker AC and Non-AC Buses and Trucks to (under the second Line of Credit); 36 Community Clinics in five north and districts bordering with an aid from Indian government; setting up of 11 Water Treatment Plants in two southwestern cities and the extension of India's National (NKN) to Bangladesh.

The NKN is a multi- and Education Network (NREN) which provides a unified backbone for educational institutions in India.

Apart from Hasina and Modi, Bangladesh A K and his Indian counterpart also spoke through video-conferenceing.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)