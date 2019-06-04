Work for development of Arunachal, guv asks MLAs

(Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Tuesday called upon the newly elected MLAs to muster all their and resources for the state's development and to eliminate poverty of the people.

He also urged the MLAs to "become a shining reflection of" the slogan of NARA National Ambition, Regional Aspiration, coined by Narendra Modi after becoming the prime minister for a second time.

"My Government has strived and shall continue to strive hard to work for the welfare of our people. We will be collaborative, people centric, pro-poor, participative, transparent and inclusive and the government will function in a perfect team spirit as Team Arunachal," the said in his address to the house.

Dwelling on the development roadmap of the new government, he said the priority will be to make Arunachal Pradesh the happiest and the most prosperous state of

"Transparency, integrity and honesty should be are our key mantras and zero tolerance towards corruption is our touchstone," he added.

The priority of the government will be to enrich and empower the life of the last person standing in the queue, Mishra said.

He said the new government will put its focus on health, education, water, electricity, connectivity, infrastructure and security so that each and every individual is provided with opportunities to unlock her or his potential.

"All villages will be connected with motorable, all weather roads. The proposed will be completed and all district headquarters will be connected.

"East-West Industrial Corridor road project will connect all foothills with industrial potential. Railway network in the state will be expanded and inland waterways on will be developed to boost tourism and industry," Mishra said.

He said the education system will be overhauled to provide the students quality and modern education by creating modern infrastructure in a phased manner.

"Besides other health schemes, the government will promote indigenous and traditional medicines, the rich legacy of our tribal way of life," the said.

He said steps will be taken to operationalise and commission the 600 MW Hydro Power Project and 24 MW Dikshi Hydro Power Project within this year.

"My government is committed to give our citizens a safe, secure and violence free Arunachal, for which we shall deal all law & order violations with an iron hand," he added.

