Giriraj ignites fire in NDA with snide 'iftaar' tweet targeting NDA leaders

on Tuesday mocked his NDA colleagues for attending 'iftaar' parties, drawing sharp reactions from them that prompted Shah to step in to douse the fire by admonishing the fiery and asking him to avoid making such comments.

Singh posted four pictures of key NDA leaders, including and Ram Vilas Paswan, attending 'iftaar' parties and put out this snide tweet.

"How beautiful would the picture have emerged, had phalahaar (a fruit feast) been organised during Navaratra with the same fervour with splendid photographs taken. Why do we lag behind in observance of our own karm-dharm (religious customs) in public, while staying ahead in pretension," he tweeted in Hindi.

A known detractor of Kumar since the days when he served in the state cabinet under him, Singh appeared to have aimed his barb specifically at the as all photographs featured him wearing a skullcap and a namaz kerchief covering his shoulders.

Senior and Deputy was also seen in one of the pictures.

The photographs were of iftaar parties hosted by Paswan and opposition in

The tweet from Singh, whose hardline views have often sparked controversies, drew sharp reactions from BJP's allies with LJP leader saying that his remarks amounted to questioning Indian traditions.

Hitting back at the leader, said his party believed in "sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas", a slogan coined by at a recent NDA meeting.

Lashing out at Singh, JD(U) said, "Had anybody stopped Giriraj from arranging phalahaar during Navaratra? I wish to warn him, not the entire BJP, but him alone, that he must refrain from making such statements."



"Giriraj must remember that his party is part of a coalition government in and he owes his big victory in the Lok Sabha polls in no small measure to the support of our leader (Nitish Kumar)," Chowdhury said.

As fire within the ruling coalition raged, Shah called up Singh and admonished him for his tweets attacking the NDA leaders, sources said.

The BJP also asked him to avoid making such comments.

After Kumar, who is also JD(U) president, declined one ministerial berth offered to his party by the BJP in the Modi government, the ties between the two main Bihar parties have strained.

After the was sworn in, Kumar expanded his ministry by inducting eight members from his party. No BJP member was part of the expansion.

NDA sources believe that disparaging comments by Singh have a potential to harm the ties between the two parties. This may have prompted Shah to step in, they added.

