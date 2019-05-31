JUST IN
Unemployment rate at 6.1% in 2017-18, highest in 45 years: Govt data

The data released by the labour ministry on a day when Modi 2.0 Cabinet took charge, showed 7.8 per cent of all employable urban youth being jobless

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Representative image

Confirming unemployment rate projected in a pre-election leaked report, the government on Friday said joblessness in the country was 6.1 per cent of total labour force during 2017-18, the highest in 45 years.

The data released by the government on a day when Modi 2.0 Cabinet took charge showed 7.8 per cent of all employable urban youth being jobless, while the percentage for the rural was 5.3 per cent.

The joblessness among male on all India basis was 6.2 per cent, while it was 5.7 per cent in case of females.
First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 18:10 IST

