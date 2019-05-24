was back as of on Friday, four months after winner quit and following a failed stint by fellow Italian

The 71-year-old Lippi's return to the top job in Chinese had been widely tipped in domestic media and will be welcomed by fans.

Lippi, who vacated the role after were dumped out of the Asian Cup quarter-finals 3-0 by in late January, is tasked with guiding the team to in

have reached only once, in 2002, when they exited without a point or scoring a goal.

"Since coached the national team, they have shown a positive and tenacious fighting spirit," the Association (CFA) said.

"We believe that in the days to come, under the leadership of and his coaching team, the national men's side will make a full impact on their World Cup dreams."



China sit a lowly 74th in the rankings, a rung above -- whose population is 550,000, compared with China's 1.4 billion.

But under football-fan Xi Jinping, China have ambitions to host and even win a World Cup.

The reappointment of Lippi, who took to World Cup glory in 2006, follows four months of confusion and speculation.

The former Juventus, Inter Milan and Napoli boss was succeeded by his World Cup-winning Cannavaro in March.

The 45-year-old former legendary defender combined the job with being of (CSL) title-contenders

However, China lost to lower-ranked and in Cannavaro's opening two matches and he quit, saying that he could not do two jobs at once.

Re-enter his mentor Lippi, who was a three-time CSL champion with and among the best-paid coaches in during his first spell in charge of the national side.

He will earn similarly well in his second spell, with subsiding his wages, Chinese media said.

Lippi, who is surely in his last job in football, marginally improved China last time, winning 13 of his 32 games in charge and losing 11.

He failed to take China to 2018 following his appointment in October 2016, although qualification was already in doubt following a poor run under Gao Hongbo.

Lippi's first match back at the helm will be a home game against the on June 7, followed by another home friendly, with Tajikistan, four days later.

World Cup qualification starts in September.

