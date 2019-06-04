World Cup players attend Eid prayers

and attended Eid prayers at a Southampton mosque on Tuesday ahead of their team's crucial clash against

The two players were warmly greeted by fellow worshippers, with selfie-seekers making a beeline to grab a photo with them.

Both players are veterans in the side, who have lost their two opening matches at in England and

The 40-year-old Tahir, a Pakistan-born leg-spinner, is set to quit one-day-internationals after the tournament.

Top-order batsman Amla, 36, missed the team's second game against on Sunday after being hit on the head by a bouncer in the tournament opener against England.

Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar, who is standing at the World Cup, also accompanied the duo for Eid prayers.

players visited a Nottingham mosque a day after their dramatic 14-run victory over tournament hosts England as fans gathered to congratulate them.

The squad were provided with tight security following a March attack on a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, that left 51 Muslim worshippers dead.

The team, touring at the time, narrowly escaped the attack.

The Islamic festival of Eid marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of but rather than join in with the traditional feasting and celebrations, both and Tahir left the mosque for a net session.

South Africa are in desperate need of a victory on Wednesday after their two defeats, while Virat Kohli's highly fancied will be keen to start their bid for a third World Cup triumph with a win.

The tournament features 10 teams, who all play each other to determine the four semi-finalists.

