World Cup Warm-Up: Young Hashmatullah shines as Afghanistan stun Pakistan

announced their intentions of being more than mere pushovers as they stunned by three wickets in a warm-up game that went to the wire.

Young middle-order batsman played the role of sheet anchor to perfection with an unbeaten 74 as chased down a below-par target of 263 set by with a couple of balls to spare.

If the IPL stars (3/46) and (2/27) set it up by restricting to well below 300, it was Shahidi's composure that saw cross the finishing line despite some late hiccups.

Veteran Nabi after a good performance also did his bit with the bat, scoring 34 off 41 balls, including three boundaries.

Shahidi's patient knock had seven fours and he played 102 balls. A lot of credit should also go to opener for his 49 off 28 balls that had eight fours and two sixes. It was after retired hurt for 23.

Zazai set the pace in the Powerplay overs which enabled Shahidi to deal in singles and occasional boundary as the Pakistan looked pedestrian.

(0/27 in 6 overs) didn't get the ball to swing as most of his deliveries were seen angling across the right-handers while did bowl well at the death getting the ball to reverse.

Earlier, when Pakistan batted, their no 1 batsman (112 off 108 balls) was the lone bright spot in an otherwise disappointing batting show as Nabi and Rashid choked the run-flow in the middle overs.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 262 in 47.5 overs ( 112 off 108 balls, Shoaib Malik 44 off 59 balls, 3/46 in 10 overs, 2/27 in 9 overs)



Afghanistan 263 in 49.4 overs (Hazratullah Zazai 48 off 29 balls, 74 no off 102 balls, 34 off 41 balls, 3/46).

