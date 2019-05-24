Sudan general vows to back Saudi against Iran 'threats'

A top Sudanese vowed to back regional ally against "all threats and attacks" from during talks with the kingdom's crown prince, Sudan's military council said Friday.

Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the of Sudan's transitional military council, met with in Jeddah, the official reported earlier in the day.

" is standing with the kingdom against all threats and attacks from and militias," Dagalo, widely known as Himeidti, told the during their meeting, the council said in a statement.

A Saudi-led military coalition, which includes Sudan, backs an internationally recognised government against the Iran-aligned rebel group in Yemen's conflict.

also said the military council would continue deploying Sudanese troops to as part of the coalition.

It was Dagalo's first international trip since Sudan's generals took power after they backed protesters in ousting longtime-president last month.

The statement, the council's first major foreign policy announcement, represents a continuation of the deposed leader's policy.

Bashir deployed troops to in 2015 as part of a major foreign policy shift that saw break its decades-old ties with and switch to supporting Tehran's main regional rival

"The Sudanese forces will remain in to defend the security of Saudi Arabia," said, according to the statement.

Hundreds of Sudanese soldiers and officers are fighting in Yemen and have often suffered casualties, spurring calls at home for withdrawal.

Sudanese claim that many of the troops deployed in Yemen are from the (RSF) group, which is led by and is now part of the regular

Days after Bashir was ousted, oil-rich Gulf states and the pledged to inject USD 500 million into Sudan's central and USD 2.5 billion to help provide food, medicine and

They said the move was aimed at shoring up the Sudanese pound.

In recent years has been hit by an acute lack of dollars, a key factor behind the nationwide protests that first erupted in December and led to Bashir's political demise.

Both Gulf nations have voiced backing for Sudan's military rulers, who face calls from protesters and Western powers to cede power to a civilian transitional government.

Protesters remain camped outside the headquarters in central Khartoum, demanding that the generals step down.

"We will not give up any of our rights ... we do not care if he (Himeidti) follows the Saudi agenda or even the Egyptian agenda," protester told AFP after offering Friday prayers at the sit-in.

"We only want a civilian government and if they (the generals) refuse we will go for civil disobedience and a strike."



Talks between protest leaders and generals have stalled over forming a new ruling body that would be tasked with installing a civilian government.

The generals insist it should be led by a and protest leaders demand it be headed by a civilian.

On Thursday, protest leaders said they would seek advice from demonstrators on how to break the talks deadlock.

They have also threatened a general strike, but no date for such a strike has been announced.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)