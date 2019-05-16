World leaders, tech execs pledge to curb online violence

A dozen countries and global tech giants including Facebook, and pledged Wednesday to find ways to keep from being used to spread hate, organize groups and broadcast terror attacks.

World leaders led by French and tech executives gathered in to compile a set of guidelines dubbed the "Christchurch Call to Action," named after the city where 51 people were killed in a March attack on mosques. Part of the attack had been broadcast live on Facebook, drawing public outrage and fueling the debate on how to better regulate

The agreement, which was drafted by the French and governments, aims to prevent similar abuses of the internet while insisting that any actions must preserve "the principles of a free, open and secure internet, without compromising human rights and fundamental freedoms."



The call was adopted by U.S. tech companies including Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter, YouTube, along with France's and DailyMotion, and the The countries backing it were France, New Zealand, Britain, Canada, Ireland, Jordan, Norway, Senegal, and the European Union's body. Several other countries not present at the meeting added their endorsement.

The also said it agreed with the overarching message of the "Christchurch Call" but did not want to endorse it.

The meeting in comes at a pivotal moment for tech companies, which critics accuse of being too powerful and resistant to regulation. Some have called for giants like to be broken up. is leading a global push for more regulation of how the companies handle user data and copyrighted material. The tech companies, meanwhile, are offering their own ideas in a bid to shape the policy response.

In Wednesday's agreement, which is not legally binding, the tech companies committed to measures to prevent the spread of terrorist or violent content.

That may include cooperating on developing or expanding the use of shared digital signatures.

They also promised to take measures to reduce the risk that such content is livestreamed, including flagging it up for real-time review.

And they pledged to study how algorithms sometimes promote content.

That would help find ways to intervene more quickly and redirect users to "credible positive alternatives or counter-narratives." Facebook, which dominates and has faced the harshest criticism for overlooking the misuse of consumer data and not blocking live broadcasts of violent actions, said it is toughening its livestreaming policies.

It's tightening the rules for its livestreaming service with a "one strike" policy applied to a broader range of offenses. Activity on the that violates its policies, such as sharing an extremist group's statement without providing context, will result in the user immediately being temporarily blocked. The most serious offenses will result in a permanent ban.

Previously, the company took down posts that breached its community standards but only blocked users after repeated offenses.

The tougher restrictions will be gradually extended to other areas of the platform, starting with preventing users from creating ads.

Facebook, which also owns and Whatsapp, said it's investing $7.5 million to improve aimed at finding videos and photos that have been manipulated to avoid detection a problem the company encountered with the Christchurch shooting, where the attacker streamed the killing live on

"Tackling these threats also requires technical innovation to stay ahead of the type of we saw after Christchurch," Facebook's vice of integrity, Guy Rosen, said in a blog post.

welcomed Facebook's pledge. She said she herself inadvertently saw the Christchurch attacker's video when it played automatically in her Facebook feed.

"There is a lot more work to do, but I am pleased Facebook has taken additional steps today ... and look forward to a long-term collaboration to make safer," she said in a statement.

Ardern is playing a central role in the meetings, which she called a significant "starting point" for changes in government and tech industry policy.

The "Christchurch Call" was drafted as 80 CEOs and executives from companies gathered in Paris for a "Tech for Good" conference meant to address how they can use their global influence for public good for example by promoting gender equality, diversity in hiring and greater access to technology for lower income users.

Ardern and Macron insist that the Christchurch guidelines must involve joint efforts between governments and tech giants. has been hit by repeated Islamic extremist attacks by groups who recruited and shared violent images on

Free speech advocates and some in the tech industry bristle at new restrictions and argue that violent extremism is a societal problem that the tech world can't solve.

Former U.S. John Kerry, a member of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said that while "a higher level of responsibility is demanded from all of the platforms," it is necessary to find a way to not censor legitimate discussion.

"It's a hard line to draw sometimes," he said.

