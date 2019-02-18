Shiv Sena targets Modi over Pulwama terror attack

In a veiled attack on Modi, the on Monday said no political "wave" had ever solved the issue or stopped the killing of soldiers.

The Sena, an ally of the ruling (BJP) at the Centre and in Maharashtra, said it was time to "attack" to seek revenge for the killing of soldiers, adding that the prime minister's assurance of taking the perpetrators of the terror strike to task should reflect in his actions.

It was not the time to launch a "surgical strike" against political opponents, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party remarked in an editorial in its mouthpiece, "Saamana".

At least 40 (CRPF) personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in on February 14 when a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

Modi had on Friday warned that attacks such as the one on CRPF soldiers in will not weaken and those responsible for such strikes will have to pay a "very heavy price".

He had also said the security forces will be given complete freedom to crack down on terrorism.

The Sena said while the government patted itself for "isolating" at the international level, the neighbouring country was still carrying out terror attacks on Indian soil.

"The country has seen waves of anger and political triumphs, but it neither solved the issue nor stopped the killing of soldiers," it noted.

Referring to the Indian Army's surgical strikes in 2016 on seven terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) as a response to an attack on its base in Uri, it said the action was followed by "chest thumping" on how a lesson was taught to Pakistan.

"But we must understand what exactly a real surgical strike is. The way the US entered Pakistan and killed ( chief) (for the deadly 9/11 terror attacks in America), that is called a surgical strike," it opined.

"This is not the time for carrying out surgical strikes on political opponents, but it is the time to attack Pakistan and seek revenge for the killing of our jawans.... The has talked about seeking revenge, now it should reflect in actions," the Marathi publication said.

If the government showed the kind of courage that had displayed in eliminating the (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) and making the island nation terror-free, would get rid of 100 such Pakistan-like countries, the Sena said.

"This is not the time to indulge in but to stand firmly behind our jawans," it added.

