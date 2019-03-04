World wrestling body asks all national federations to suspend dealing with India

The (UWW) has asked all the national federations under it to stop communication with the Federation of (WFI) in the wake of visa denial of Pakistani shooters in the recent here.

The denial of visa to Pakistani shooters had led to the suspending discussions with for hosting future global events.

" recommends to all the affiliated and associated national federations to suspended their discussions or relations with the Indian wrestling federation," the world body wrote in its letter to national federations, according to a source.

Neither nor could be reached for comments.

The denial of visas to Pakistani shooters in the Delhi last month has jeopardised India's chances of hosting or any global event with the IOC suspending all such discussions with the country and recommending that no big tournament be awarded to it.

denied visas to Pakistani shooters for in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, which killed 40 CRPF personnel. As a result, the IOC revoked the two Olympic quotas on offer in the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol competition of the event.

It remains to be seen to what extent the directive would affect Indian wrestlers.

At the just-concluded event in Bulgaria, Indian wrestlers had put up an impressive show as they won two gold and two silver medals.

Bajrang Punia and Pooja Dhanda won gold while Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat settled for silver medals.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)