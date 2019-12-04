JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News

ICC Test rankings: Mohammed Shami breaks into list of top 10 bowlers
Business Standard

Bumrah a 'baby bowler', would have easily dominated him, brags Abdul Razzaq

Razzaq, who has played 46 Tests, 265 ODIs and 32 T20Is for Pakistan, said having faced world-class bowlers like Australia's Glenn McGrath and compatriot Wasim Akram, it would be easy to counter Bumrah

Press Trust of India  |  Karachi 

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite during day two of the second Test cricket match at Sabina Park cricket ground in Kingston. Photo: AP/PTI
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite during day two of the second Test cricket match at Sabina Park cricket ground in Kingston. Photo: AP/PTI

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has said that had he been active till now, he would have "easily dominated and attacked baby bowler" Jasprit Bumrah.

The 40-year-old, who has played 46 Tests, 265 ODIs and 32 T20Is for Pakistan, said having faced world-class bowlers like Australia's Glenn McGrath and compatriot Wasim Akram, it would be easy to counter Bumrah.

"I have played against great bowlers like Glenn Mcgrath and Wasim Akram, so Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me and I could have easily dominated and attacked him," Razzaq told Cricket Pakistan.

"After having faced world class bowlers in my time, I would have had no problem against a bowler like Bumrah. Pressure would have been on him," he added.

However, Razzaq was quick to praise the Indian's unique bowling action.

"I would add that Bumrah is doing very well and has improved a lot. He has an awkward action and hits the seam perfectly which is why he is effective," he said.

Bumrah currently occupies the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings and is fifth in the Test rankings.
First Published: Wed, December 04 2019. 18:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY