WPI inflation eases to 0.16% in October due to subdued non-food prices

The annual inflation, based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI), was at 5.54 per cent in October 2018

New Delhi 

Wholesale prices based inflation eased further to 0.16 per cent in October, as against 0.33 per cent in September due to subdued prices of non-food articles and fall in prices of manufactured items, government data showed on Thursday.

The annual inflation, based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI), was at 5.54 per cent in October 2018.

The rate of price rise for food articles was at 9.80 per cent during the month, while for non-food articles it stood at 2.35 per cent, showed the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

For manufactured products, the wholesale inflation was at (-)0.84 per cent in October 2019.

However, the retail inflation for the month hit a 16-month high of 4.62 per cent due to soaring prices of food articles, including fruits and vegetables.
Thu, November 14 2019. 12:25 IST

