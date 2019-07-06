JUST IN
Yamuna Biodiversity Park to get high-tech nursery

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A high-tech nursery will be developed on 25 acres of land at the Yamuna Biodiversity Park, NDMC member Meenakshi Lekhi announced Saturday.

Lekhi made the announcement while taking part in a plantation drive at Nehru Park. She also planted a sapling.

"A high-tech nursery will be developed on 25 acres of land at the Yamuna Biodiversity Park," she said.

The BJP MP also urged people to plant at least five saplings.

First Published: Sat, July 06 2019. 20:00 IST

