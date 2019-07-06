Yamuna Biodiversity Park to get high-tech nursery

A high-tech nursery will be developed on 25 acres of land at the Yamuna Biodiversity Park, NDMC member Meenakshi Lekhi announced Saturday.

Lekhi made the announcement while taking part in a plantation drive at Nehru Park. She also planted a sapling.

"A high-tech nursery will be developed on 25 acres of land at the Yamuna Biodiversity Park," she said.

The BJP MP also urged people to plant at least five saplings.

