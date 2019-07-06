Man held for stealing jewellery in Delhi's Shahdara

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery from a house in Shahdara's Gandhi Nagar area where he was tasked with making duplicate keys of an almirah, police said Saturday.

A woman has on April 23 complained that jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh were missing from the locker of her almirah, they said.

She had called a man to make duplicate keys for her almirah. After half-an-hour, he told the woman that since he could not complete the task, he would do so the next day. After the man left, the woman noticed that jewellery in her almirah were missing.

"On receiving the complaint, police analysed the CCTV footage of the area and got the picture of the accused. Thereafter, police got a tip-off and arrested Sunil Singh on from a Hotel in Paharganj on Thursday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said.

The accused is a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

During interrogation, Kumar said that he had sold the ornaments to a jeweller in Indore, police said, adding efforts are on to recover the stolen jewellery.

