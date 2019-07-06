Himachal gets moderate rains, warning issued for coming days

Many parts of Himachal Pradesh received moderate rains on Saturday even as warning for heavy to extremely heavy rains has been issued in the state for the coming days, a meteorological (MeT) department official said.

The Shimla MeT centre has forecast rain in plains, low and middle hills and snowfall in the high hill of the state from July 7 to 12.

The meteorological department has issued the 'yellow' warning for heavy rains from July 7 to 9 and 'orange' warning for extremely heavy rains on July 8.

The office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous that has the potential to cause damage, widespread disruption or danger to life.

Yellow, the least dangerous of all the warnings, indicates the possibility of severe weather while Orange, is for weather conditions which have the capacity to impact significantly.

Between Friday and Saturday, Banjar in Kullu district received the highest 55 mm rain followed by Dharmshala (44 mm), Shimla (41.8 mm), Sarahan (32 mm), Gohar (25 mm), Pandoh (21 mm), Gaggal (17 mm), Rajgarh (16 mm), Khadrala (15 mm), Bijahi (14 mm), Jogindernagar (11 mm), the official said.

Kandaghat, Kheri and Kufri received (8 mm each) while Theog, Una and Mashobra recorded (6 mm each), Baghi and Palampur (5 mm each), Nagrota Surain (4 mm), Baijnath and Janjehli (3 mm each), Mandi and Dalhousie 1 mm rain each, he added.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 37.8 degrees Celsius and lowest in Keylong administrative centre at 10 degrees Celsius.

