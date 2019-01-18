Radical cleric behind Bali bombing to be freed from prison

A thought to be the spiritual leader of the bombers will be released from prison on medical grounds, Indonesia's said Friday.

Abu Bakar Bashir, 80, is believed to have been a key figure in (JI), which was blamed for the 2002 bombings on the holiday island which killed more than 200 people, mostly foreign tourists.

It was Indonesia's deadliest militant attack and prompted to beef up anti-terror cooperation with the US and Australia, which has previously opposed clemency for Bashir.

Indonesian leader said on Friday that he had agreed to order the ailing preacher's release from a prison on the outskirts of the capital.

"The first reason is humanitarian," Widodo told reporters.

"He is old... and his health condition was also part of the consideration." In 2011, the -- once synonymous with militant Islam in -- was sentenced to 15 years in jail for helping fund a paramilitary group training in the conservative Islamic province of

Bashir, the of an infamous Islamic boarding school known for producing militants, was jailed after authorities in the world's biggest Muslim majority country broke up the camp.

Several militants convicted over their involvement in the bombings have been executed while two others, including Malaysian Noordin Mohammed Top, were killed in police raids in 2009 and 2010.

Bashir, who has repeatedly denied involvement in terror attacks, was also previously jailed over the bombings but that conviction was quashed on appeal.

Al-Qaida-linked JI was founded by a handful of exiled Indonesian militants in in the 1980s, and grew to include cells across

As well as the 2002 Bali bombings, the group was blamed for a deadly 2003 car bomb at the in and a the following year outside the

An anti-terror crackdown weakened some of Indonesia's most dangerous networks, including

The Islamic State (IS) group proved to be a potent rallying cry for Indonesia's radicals, with hundreds travelling to the to join the jihadists.

Last year, a wave of deadly suicide bombings at churches and a police post rocked Indonesia's second biggest city

Those attacks were carried out by families -- including children -- linked to local Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), which has pledged allegiance to IS.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)