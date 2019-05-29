TTK Prestige Q4 profit up 18 pc at Rs 44 cr

Kitchen appliances firm on Wednesday reported an increase of 18.25 per cent in its standalone net profit at Rs 43.80 crore for March quarter 2018-19.

The company posted a profit of Rs 37.04 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review was at Rs 452.73 crore, up 7.23 per cent from Rs 422.20 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses in March quarter stood at Rs 387.85 crore as compared to Rs 365.44 crore in the same period of 2017-18.

For 2018-19, reported a profit of Rs 190.31 crore. It was Rs 256.87 core in 2017-18.

Total income during the last fiscal stood at Rs 1,993.62 crore. It was Rs 1,760.16 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 30 per share of face value of Rs 10 each for 2018-19.

Shares of TTK Prestige settled at Rs 7,249.90 per scrip on BSE, down 0.14 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)