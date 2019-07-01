Yet to receive any communication from DoT on review of spectrum views: Trai Chief

Sector regulator Trai is yet to receive any communication from the telecom department on review of spectrum pricing recommendations, its Chairman RS Sharma said Monday.

"We have not received any back reference from Department of Telecom on this issue (spectrum pricing) as yet, therefore we cannot respond to a question which is yet to be posed," Sharma told PTI when asked if the regulator had arrived at any decision on the matter.

Digital Communications Commission (DCC), the apex decision-making body at the Department, had last month decided to ask Trai to reconsider its spectrum views, including on 5G radiowaves, to ensure competition and greater participation of larger set of players in auctions slated for launch later this year.

The move came amid an industry disquiet over the pricing of spectrum, which was termed ''exorbitant'' by some of the players.

The DCC, during its meeting on June 13, noted that Trai should revisit its 2018 suggestions keeping in mind the government's larger objective of digital proliferation, broadband for all, and inclusive 5G services.

