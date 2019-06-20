Yoga Day: PM to lead celebrations in Ranchi; Union ministers to take part in other events

Top government functionaries, including and Home Amit Shah, and other senior BJP leaders will attend events across the country on Friday.

While the will lead the nation in celebrating the occasion by participating in a mega event in Ranchi, Shah will be in Rohtak and in the national capital.

(BJP) working J P Nadda will perform yoga, along with other party leaders and workers, at a park opposite the headquarters of the saffron party on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg here.

Besides, will participate in an event to be held on the premises of the Parliament House complex, officials said on Thursday.

In Delhi, a host of events have been planned to mark the day celebrated globally on June 21.

All necessary arrangements were being made at the Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, amid tight security, officials said.

The will attend an early morning yoga session at Rajpath, along with New MP and a large number of people.

The BJP would host around 300 yoga sessions across the national capital, in which about 10 lakh people were expected to participate, its chief said.

"Senior BJP leaders and Union ministers will take part in 40 big events on International Yoga Day," he added.

and East MP will attend a yoga session at the in Shahdara.

ministers who would be attending events in Delhi were (Hauz Khas), Piyush Goyal (Lodhi Garden), Harsh Vardhan (Kudesia Garden, Civil Lines), Smriti Irani (Dada Dev Ground, Raj Nagar), Thawar Chand Gehlot (Sangam Vihar), Dharmendra Pradhan (Talkatora Garden), Ramesh Pokhriyal (Burari), (Ramjas Sports Ground, Patel Nagar) and (Lado Sarai), among others, a said.

The events were scheduled to begin at 6.30 am, he added.

Tiwari, who represents North East Delhi in the Lok Sabha, will perform yoga, along with BJP and Union minister Purushottam Rupala, at in his constituency.

All three BJP-led municipal corporations in the national capital have also planned events for the day.

The (NDMC) will host an event at Qudsia Bagh, near Kashmiri Gate, ISBT, while the south corporation will hold an event at

