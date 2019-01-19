Youth robbed at gunpoint

A 24-year-old gym instructor was allegedly robbed by four armed men, including a woman, after he took a lift in area, police said Friday.

The youth said the woman took his wallet and gave him Rs 20 back so that he reaches back to his home, the police said.

The incident occurred on late on Thursday night. In his complaint, the man alleged that he was waiting at to go to NSIC in Sector 3, police said.

The complainant stated that he took a lift in a commercial car and sat inside. Four people, including the girl, were already present there. When he asked them to stop the car, the did not and allegedly took him to DDU college, a senior police said.

The youth said the accused took out a gun and allegedly robbed him of his belongings, Earlier, he stated that the accused took away his wallet, phone and his bag, the added.

A case has been registered and efforts are being made to locate the car, the added.

