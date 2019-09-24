Zinc futures dip on soft demand

Zinc prices traded lower by 0.35 per cent to Rs 182.70 per kg in futures trade on Tuesday due to offloading of positions by speculators on low demand.

Zinc contracts for September delivery fell by 65 paise, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 182.70 per kg in a business turnover of 1,363 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Similarly, the metal contracts for October delivery fell by 70 paise, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 185.15 per kg in 1,515 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)