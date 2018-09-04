2 CRPF jawans injured in grenade attack in J&K's Baramulla

Two CRPF jawans were injured Tuesday when militants hurled a grenade at security forces inJammu and Kashmir's district, police said.

The incident took place inthe Sangrama area of Sopore in the district. Two jawans of the were injured in it, a said.

The injured personnel have been hospitalised. The area has been cordoned off and a search launched to nab the attackers, he said.

