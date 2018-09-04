JUST IN
2 CRPF jawans injured in grenade attack in J&K's Baramulla

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Two CRPF jawans were injured Tuesday when militants hurled a grenade at security forces inJammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

The incident took place inthe Sangrama area of Sopore in the district. Two jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force were injured in it, a police official said.

The injured personnel have been hospitalised. The area has been cordoned off and a search launched to nab the attackers, he said.

First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 12:00 IST

