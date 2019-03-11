Writer Relocations Launches its New Website

/ -- Relocations is pleased to announce the launch of its new website

This redesigned site offers quick and easy access to essential information and features, while offering a more comprehensive understanding of the company's value proposition and the overall client benefits. The website also offers updated information on the mobility industry with insights and resources to enhance the assignee's global/local movement.

The new website has a clean and uncluttered design, improved functionality and rich content. With a fresh look and feel, the new site displays the latest services of the company, provides users with the opportunity to navigate through Relocations' extensive offerings with ease, thereby giving a smoother and more intuitive user experience.

"We are very enthusiastic about the launch of the new website. The look and feel are great, and the site is robust with information that it provides for the customers, investors, partners, and media to better understand Relocations and the entire bouquet of its complete mobility solutions," said Tarun Ramrakhiani, CEO, "We're positive that this new site will allow our visitors to have a very informative experience as we continue to grow and increase our market presence."



"Delivering a fully responsive experience, the new website will give users a seamless transition from desktop to mobile browsing, and intelligently pulls the latest content from the new blog space for users to access quickly and easily. The new site is another essential piece in the jigsaw of our marketing strategy and perfectly aligns our digital platform more closely to our brand and future offerings," added Mr. Ramrakhiani.

Writer Relocations' new website will be updated on a regular basis with blogs, case studies, of product launches, business activity, events, and other corporate milestones.

About Writer Relocations:



For nearly 7 decades, Writer Relocations has been the preferred partner of choice for Businesses and Consumers to meet their relocation requirements. With over 16,000 relocations delivered annually, Writer Relocations is there throughout the journey of the individual and the corporation; through its award-winning services in Moving (International & Domestic), Visa & Immigration, Destination Services, Consulting & Assignment Services, and Commercial Moving. Writer Relocations has a global footprint through its direct presence in Asia, the Middle East, and as well as over 360 network partners around the world. For more information, visit https://www.writerrelocations.com/.

