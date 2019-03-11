Gold futures slip 0.05% on global cues

Amid weak cues from overseas markets, gold prices moved down by 0.05 per cent to Rs 32,150 per 10 grams in futures trade on Monday after participants trimmed their positions.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April fell by Rs 17, or 0.05 per cent, to Rs 32,150 per ten grams in business turnover of 615 lots.

Analysts said off-loading of positions by traders, tracking a weak trend overseas as the dollar strengthened, influenced gold prices in futures trade.

Meanwhile, gold prices fell 0.09 per cent to USD 1,297.50 an ounce in Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)