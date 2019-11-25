JUST IN
Business Standard

Zinc futures rise marginally on spot demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Zinc prices on Monday rose 0.58 per cent to Rs 189.55 per kg in futures trade tracking a firm trend at physical market on the back of uptick in demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for November contracts was trading higher by Rs 1.10, or 0.58 per cent, at Rs 189.55 per kg with a business turnover of 408 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in December edged up by 80 paise, or 0.43 per cent, to Rs 188.50 per kg in 1,003 lots

Marketmen said zinc prices rose as participants raised bets following a pickup in demand from consuming industries.

First Published: Mon, November 25 2019. 13:40 IST

