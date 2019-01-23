Zinc goes up 0.48% in future trade on spot demand

prices were higher by 0.48



per cent to Rs 186.80 per kg in futures trade Wednesday as speculators built up fresh positions, taking positive cues from spot market on rising demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in the current month traded 90 paise, or 0.48 per cent, higher at Rs 186.80 per kg in business turnover of 836 lots.

Marketmen said fresh positions built up by participants due to pick up in demand in the domestic spot market, led to the rise in futures.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)