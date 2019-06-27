Ballia jail inmate dies in hospital

A 30-year-old inmate of the district jail here died in hospital after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance, police said on Thursday.

Rakesh Tewari, who was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, took ill Wednesday afternoon and was taken to the district hospital where he died later in the evening, of Police said.

The postmortem report stated consumption of a poisonous substance as the cause of

Tewari belonged to Dalai Tewaripur village in district.

