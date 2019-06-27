Roy seeks steps to improve condition of state-run hospitals

member Thursday demanded the government take steps to improve condition of state-run hospitals and reduce child deaths.

Raising the issue in the during Zero Hour, Roy said infrastructure in the Kalawati Saran Children's in the national capital was not adequate to meet demand of patients.

He said about 6,000 children have died in this in the past six years for various reasons including premature death and respiratory infections.

He also said that the death toll of children due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome has climbed to 150 in Muzaffarpur.

Roy said although the visited the district, he has not yet made any statement in the House.

Raising similar issue, from the BJP said a virology centre should be set in Paschim Champaran.

He also said that awareness programme should be undertaken in areas including Paschim Champaran and Gorakhpur.

The House Thursday paid obituary to 11 former members who passed away in the recent past.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)