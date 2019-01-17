Air Arabia begins legal proceedings against Abraaj founder

(Reuters) - said on Thursday it has begun legal proceedings against Abraaj founder in a court in Sharjah, the latest challenge for the founder of the collapsed private equity firm.

disclosed earlier this year it had an overall exposure of $336 million to Dubai-based Abraaj, which filed for provisional liquidation in the earlier this year.

said in stock exchange filing that it has filed a "misdemeanor" case against Naqvi in Sharjah, one of the seven emirates in the (UAE). The filing did not provide more details.

Naqvi, who is outside the UAE, was not immediately available to comment. His spokespeople did not immediately respond to inquiries.

Naqvi is the single biggest shareholder of Abraaj Holdings, which owned the firm's management business now overseen by provisional liquidators.

Naqvi earlier this year had faced a criminal case from a against a bounced cheque, but the case was settled between the two parties. Abraaj is also facing a regulatory probe in

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Stephen Coates)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)