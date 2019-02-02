Amazon jitters offset upbeat jobs data on Wall Street

By Noel Randewich

(Reuters) - Wall Street was mixed on Friday, as optimism from a surge in January U.S. job growth was offset by a weaker-than-expected outlook from that battered

The online retail heavyweight fell 5.3 percent after its quarterly sales forecast fell short of Wall Street estimates, overshadowing its record sales and profit during the holiday season.

Those results put the in negative territory, while retailers and dropped more than 2 percent and fell 1.7 percent. The S&P consumer discretionary fell 1.8 percent.

A report showed nonfarm payrolls jumped by 304,000 jobs last month, the largest gain since February 2018 and beating economists' expectations for an increase of 165,000.

That report, along with better-than-expected ISM manufacturing activity numbers for January, pointed to underlying strength in the despite an uncertain outlook that has left the Federal Reserve wary about more interest rate hikes this year.

"What the unemployment report is telling you is that people want to go back to work," said Tom Martin, at in "The consumer needs to be strong, and if the consumer is employed, the consumer will stay strong."

Even as the remains on a steady footing, investors are concerned that a slowdown overseas could hurt profit growth, with high-profile companies such as warning of slowing demand in

Data showed China's shrank for the second straight month in January, heightening risks for global growth amid a trade war with

At 2:14 p.m. ET (1914 GMT), the was up 0.15 percent at 25,037.53 points, while the S&P 500 had lost 0.06 percent to 2,702.38.

The Composite dropped 0.35 percent to 7,255.92.

and jumped more than 3 percent after the reported better-than-expected quarterly profits, boosting the Dow Jones industrial

The S&P energy rallied 1.78 percent, also helped by

fell 2.4 percent after the health insurer forecast 2019 revenue and earnings below estimates.

The S&P dropped 1.3 percent.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.22-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.30-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 29 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Composite recorded 48 new highs and 15 new lows.

Additional reporting by and in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis

