JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Stock markets falter after China data confirms economic slowdown
Business Standard

Apollo nears deal to buy RPC Group for over $3.8 billion: WSJ

Reuters 

(Reuters) - Private equity company Apollo Global Management LLC is in advanced talks to buy Europe's biggest plastics packaging maker RPC Group Plc for more than $3.8 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Neither company was immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 23:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements