Apollo nears deal to buy RPC Group for over $3.8 billion: WSJ

(Reuters) - Private equity company Apollo Global Management LLC is in advanced talks to buy Europe's biggest plastics packaging maker RPC Group Plc for more than $3.8 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Neither company was immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
