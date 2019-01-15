Apple loses bid to undo $440 million verdict in VirnetX patent case

By Jan Wolfe

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday upheld a judgment worth $440 million the intellectual property licensing firm won against in a patent infringement case.

The denied Apple's appeal of a 2016 jury verdict originally valued at $302 million that grew to $440 million with interest, enhanced damages, and other costs.

The same patent claims have been ruled invalid by an administrative court, but VirnetX is in the process of appealing those determinations.

