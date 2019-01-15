JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Netflix raises prices for U.S. subscribers

TD Ameritrade taps Apple Pay for instant fund transfers to accounts
Business Standard

Apple loses bid to undo $440 million verdict in VirnetX patent case

Reuters 

By Jan Wolfe

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday upheld a judgment worth $440 million the intellectual property licensing firm VirnetX Inc won against Apple Inc in a patent infringement case.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit denied Apple's appeal of a 2016 jury verdict originally valued at $302 million that grew to $440 million with interest, enhanced damages, and other costs.

The same patent claims have been ruled invalid by an administrative court, but VirnetX is in the process of appealing those determinations.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 20:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements