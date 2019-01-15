JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley goes for 'medical check-up' in U.S.: sources
Business Standard

S&P 500 opens flat as JPMorgan results weigh

Reuters 

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 opened little changed on Tuesday, as an early boost from hopes of more Chinese stimulus for the slowing economy faded following poor results from JPMorgan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 4.27 points, or 0.02 percent, at the open to 23,914.11. The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.49 points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,585.10. The Nasdaq Composite gained 25.48 points, or 0.37 percent, to 6,931.39 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 20:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements