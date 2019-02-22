Apple battles weak iPhone demand in China with interest free financing

Inc has teamed up with Chinese and several to offer interest-free financing, its first such move in the country as it looks to boost waning sales.

The US tech behemoth issued a rare revenue warning last month citing weaker sales in China, one of its most important markets, where consumer spending has taken a hit due to a slowdown in economic growth.

On its website, is promoting the new scheme, under which customers can pay 271 yuan ($40.31) each month to purchase an XR, and 362 yuan each month for an XS. Customers trading in old models can get cheaper installments.

Users buying products worth a minimum of 4,000 yuan worth from would qualify for interest-free financing that can be paid over three, six, nine, 12 or 24 months, the website shows.

The 64GB versions of iPhone's XR and XS models sell at official sticker prices of 6,499 yuan and 8,699, respectively.

Apple is offering the plan through Huabei, a consumer credit service run by Ant Financial, the payment affiliate of Alibaba, Apple's website shows.

Apple and Ant Financial declined to comment on the scheme.

Construction Corp, China Merchants Co Ltd, of China Ltd and also offer financing schemes for Apple products, with minimum purchases of 300 yuan, Apple's China website shows.

Apple is facing headwinds in China where economic growth slowed in 2018 to the weakest pace in 28 years, exacerbated by a crippling trade war with the The U.S. company is also battling mounting competition from Chinese handset makers.

Several Chinese including Alibaba-backed Suning and slashed iPhone prices recently, with discounts as steep as 20 percent.

Data from research firm shows iPhone shipments to China fell 19.9 per cent during the fourth quarter of 2018 versus a year earlier. Total shipments to the country were down 9.7 percent over the same period, although domestic brands such as Huawei, Oppo, and Vivo still grew market share.

Apple's revenue for its Greater China region fell 27 percent year-on-year to $13 billion in the quarter ended December. blamed macroeconomic conditions and currency fluctuations for Apple's overall flagging growth.

The company has been sharpening its focus on its services business, including the App Store, mobile payments and music streaming, after the recent dip in iPhone sales that generates most of its profit.

It has teamed up with to issue credit cards that will be paired with iPhones and will help users manage their money, the reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.