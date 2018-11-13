China's largest bank sets up $200 million fund to invest in Indian MSMEs

The Indian unit of China's largest bank, the of has set up $200 million fund for investing in the promising Indian micro, small and medium enterprises and ventures, its said here.

Zheng Bin, of the of (ICBC) on Monday gave an overview of Indian start-up ecosystem and how to invest in them at the 2nd 'Start-up India' Investment Seminar organised by the here.

"He also informed that the ICBC has established a USD 200 million fund for investing in the promising Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and ventures," the said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ICBC, a top state-run Chinese which is the country's largest lender by market value, opened its branch in in 2011.

More than 350 Chinese mostly representing (VC) funds, angel investors participated in a day-long pitching session and seminar organised by the in partnership with the Start-up Association (SIA) and

Forty-two Indian entrepreneurs representing 20 Indian start-ups took part in the event which was expected to fetch good investments for the Indian firms, Prashant Lokhande, Economic and Commerce of the Indian Embassy who addressed the event said.

Four out of the 12 Indian firms which took part in the first start-up India investment seminar held here last year got funding from the Chinese VCs to the tune of USD 15 million, the press release said.

In the current round, 7-8 start-ups out of 20 participants may get a commitment to the tune of $30 million, it said.

The event was planned to expose the Chinese VCs and investors to the promising Indian start-ups on one hand and help Indian start-ups to reach out to the huge Chinese investors community for receiving investment for growth of their companies, it said.

Addressing the event Acqino Vimal, of Mission said Chinese investors should take part in the development process of India growth story through investing in Indian start-ups.

He said India's young demography, rapid economic growth and fast pace urbanisation and its challenges work as hotbed for growth of Indian entrepreneurs and start-up ecosystem, as well as provide them opportunity for offering unique, innovative, and affordable solutions for these challenges.

During the seminar, a report "India China: Start-ups & Beyond" by giving detailed account of Indian start-up ecosystem and why it is right place for making venture investments, was unveiled.