As Venezuela scrambles for fuel, looming sanctions tangle exports

By Mircely Guanipa, Parraga and Eaton

PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela/HOUSTON (Reuters) - is ramping up pressure on to deliver cargoes to its state-run firm even if payment issues have not been sorted amid U.S. sanctions, while European clients put scheduled export shipments on hold.

The country's fuel stocks have drained further in recent days as domestic refineries produce little and faces complications linked to new U.S. sanctions aimed at ousting from power.

On Thursday, intelligence police and officials threatened to board a tanker docked at PDVSA's port, on Venezuela's western coast, to pressure the vessel's crew to discharge diesel that had not been paid for by and was sold by U.S. refiner Citgo Petroleum, according to four sources.

The furor dissipated after told the crew a court order would be issued to have the cargo discharged, but it underscores growing tension over fuel needs in the country. has less than two weeks left of gasoline and diesel supply, according to some estimates, with lines at starting to form around the nation.

The and most Latin American governments have recognized as rightful head-of-state.

The on Thursday also backed Guaido and agreed to lead an to seek new elections, threatening further economic sanctions.

That could cut off the flow of Venezuelan to Europe, adding to a glut sitting off PDVSA's ports that total over two dozen tankers carrying almost 18 million barrels of crude. The U.S. sanctions prevent payments from going to

The stuck cargoes include vessels meant to go to U.S. clients including Citgo, Valero Energy, and Refineries in the have started to reduce crude processing, and Valero said Thursday that it had stopped buying Venezuelan crude.

PDVSA earlier this week said no crude tankers will be allowed to set sail if cargoes are not paid in advance. But the company and its customers have not yet found a way to secure those payments without contravening sanctions.

PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The tanker carrying diesel arrived in Venezuelan waters on Jan. 25 before sanctions were issued, and finished unloading a first parcel of diesel at Puerto la Cruz refinery's dock earlier this week, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

But when it started to discharge a second parcel at Cardon, the process was suspended, according to the sources. The Mambo tanker was originally loaded with 300,000 barrels of diesel bought by Citgo from a U.S. supplier, they added.

EUROPEAN CARGOES ON HOLD

European refiners and firms including PDVSA's partner and Spain's have put on hold cargoes that were scheduled to be shipped from until the clarifies if will be allowed and European countries announce any sanctions to come, according to sources and Refinitiv Eikon data.

"We have no way to lift Venezuelan crude right now," said a from an European company that has two cargoes on hold at on Venezuela's eastern coast.

Nynas said it would not respond to rumors, and was not immediately available for comment.

U.S. sanctions do not prohibit from receiving Venezuelan oil or trading houses, including Europe-based ones like Trafigura or Vitol, from acting as intermediaries for Venezuelan cargoes to be ultimately sold to refineries around the world.

But on Wednesday warned PDVSA's customers and partners off continuing to do business with the state-run oil company.

(Reporting by Mircely Guanipa, Parraga and Eaton; editing by and Rosalba O'Brien)

