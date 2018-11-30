Asian shares soften as investors look to G20 summit

By Andrew Galbraith

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Share markets ticked slightly lower in early Asian trade on Friday as investors await a closely watched meeting between the Chinese and U.S. presidents in Argentina this weekend for signs of a trade war detente.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was down 0.1 percent. In Japan, the Nikkei <.N225> was up 0.2 percent.

The mostly muted market moves followed a mixed day on Wall Street, where stocks swung between losses and gains to ultimately end lower, amid conflicting signals on the outlook for trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 0.11 percent, to 25,338.84, the <.SPX> lost 0.22 percent to 2,737.8 and the <.IXIC> dropped 0.25 percent to 7,273.08 at Thursday's close.

U.S. futures pointed to more weakness on Friday, with S&P futures ticking down 0.14 percent to 2,740.5.

Investors are waiting for a meeting between Chinese and U.S. Donald Trump, at which the leaders are expected to discuss the countries' bruising trade war.

Adding to apprehension ahead of the weekend meeting were comments from a U.S. official, who said Peter Navarro, who has advocated a tougher trade stance with China, would attend.

Mixed signals from about the prospects for a rapprochement with on trade have led many investors to sit on the sidelines.

"Rather than jump at headlines, the market has taken a laid-back approach and prices are treading water until we see the outcome," analysts at said in a morning note.

Defying the subdued mood, Australian shares <.AXJO> were 1.1 percent weaker, dragged lower by maker , which fell 12.1 percent on a weak outlook for 2019.

"They billed it as another transformational year, which fund managers think means profit growth is not going to be that good," said William O'Loughlin, at in

Global investors also remain hesitant to shift positions significantly as they seek clarity on Federal Reserve policy direction.

Minutes of the latest Fed policy meeting showed that almost all officials agreed another interest rate increase was "likely to be warranted fairly soon," but opened debate on when to pause further hikes and how to relay those plans to the public.

The minutes follow comments from earlier this week that some took as indicating a dovish shift.

The yield on two-year notes , seen as sensitive to expectations of higher Fed fund rates, was at 2.8066 percent on Friday, down from a U.S. close of 2.813 percent.

10-year Treasury notes yielded 3.0261 percent, compared with a U.S. close of 3.035 percent on Thursday.

The dollar dropped 0.08 percent against the yen to 113.38 , while the euro was flat at $1.1391.

In commodities markets, U.S. crude prices retreated after rising on that is increasingly convinced it needs to reduce along with the Organization of the Exporting Countries (OPEC). and its allies are meeting in on Dec. 6-7.

U.S. crude dipped 0.1 percent at $51.41 a barrel.

Spot gold rose 0.06 percent to $1,224.38 per ounce. [GOL/]

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)