Bangladesh to sue Manila bank over $81 million cyber heist: central bank governor

By Serajul Quadir

DHAKA (Reuters) - will file a lawsuit in a on Wednesday against Philippine (RCBC) over its role in one of the world's biggest cyber-heists, the central said.

In February 2016, unknown criminals used fraudulent orders on the SWIFT payments system to steal $81 million from the central account at the The money was sent to accounts at Manila-based RCBC and then vanished into the casino industry in the

Fazle Kabir, of the Bangladesh Bank, said the lawsuit would be filed in the for the Southern District of

"All necessary processes have been completed and Bangladesh signed an agreement Tuesday night with the Fed Bank to assist Bangladesh in handling this case," Kabir told reporters.

For its part, RCBC has previously said the cyber heist was an inside job and was engaging in a cover-up by maligning it.

On Wednesday, RCBC said in a statement it had engaged a top New York firm to handle its defence.

"We welcome this complaint, as it is an opportunity for RCBC to put on record again that it was a victim of what was started in Bangladesh by still unnamed persons," the bank said.

This month a found former RCBC guilty on eight counts of money laundering in connection with the heist and sentenced her to a jail term ranging from 32 to 56 years.

The fined RCBC a record one billion pesos ($20 million) in 2016 for its failure to prevent the movement of the stolen money through the bank.

A former of RCBC and five other workers at the branch where the cash was withdrawn face money laundering charges.

Just $15 million of the stolen money has been recovered from a junket operator, a role that involves marketing casinos to VIPs.

(Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Writing by Euan Rocha; Editing by Darren Schuettler)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)